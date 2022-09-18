WATCH: Bears DT Angelo Blackson body-slams Packers RB

Angelo Blackson looks fired up in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers were moving the ball well on their opening drive. The Chicago Bears defense struggled with the Packers’ opening runs. But the Bears were able to come up with a huge stop to keep the Packers out of the endzone. Bears defensive tackle Angelo Blackson helped the big defensive time on the drive.

Blackson came up with a massive tackle-for-loss on the drive. Blackson immediately beat the run block to get into the Packers’ backfield. Packers running back A.J. Dillion didn’t have a chance to escape the paws of Blackson. Blackson picked up Dillion and body-slammed the running back.

The Bears came out fired up against the Packers Sunday night. The Bears would go on to score on their opening drive. But that was an impressive play by Angelo Blackson.

