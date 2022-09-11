Watch: Bears rookie Dominique Robinson’s first one-hand sack

The Chicago Bears found a guy who can sack in Dominique Robinson

Dominique Robinson made an impressive play in his first quarter of regular season action for the Chicago Bears Sunday. Robinson made a huge sack on third-and-seven that put the San Francisco 49ers out of field goal range on a sloppy turf at Soldier Field.

Robinson finished the sack with just one hand.

How 'bout those rookies?! 👀 @domrob_22 records his first NFL sack pic.twitter.com/daETqXsbFW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 11, 2022

Robinson had an impressive preseason. His play caught the eyes of the national media. After this sack, he’ll catch opposing offensive coordinators’ eyes on their scouting sheet. He looks like he can be a suitable replacement for Khalil Mack in Week One. That’s an impressive play by the 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

