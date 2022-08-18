Velus Jones Jr. is fast

Chicago Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. had a rocky start to his NFL career against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday. Jones fumbled the opening kick-off return and dropped a pass from Trevor Siemian on the Bears’ second drive.

On his second punt return of the night, Jones made some agile moves and almost took a punt return for a touchdown.

VELUS JONES JR. GOT SOME WHEELS ON 'EM 🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/df20qw6icQ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 19, 2022

The 48-yard return was a great way to make up for the earlier fumble. He looks super shifty and speedy. Exactly what the team has needed on special teams the past few years. Jones looks like he’s going to be a dynamic returner for the Bears this season.

