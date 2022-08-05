Trending
Watch: Chicago Bears offense looks lame against scouts and backup secondary

Jordan Sigler
Chicago Bears Cole Kmet
Jun 9, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears Cole Kmet (85) runs a drill during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears offense hasn’t clicked yet

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ offense failed to impress in Friday’s practice that had them going against the scout team and several backups on the first team defense. The Bears had several defensive players not practicing during camp. Reporters thought that would give the offense the edge.

The Bears’ offense did some things well. Fields made some great throws to wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Not all throws were on the mark for Fields

Fields’ passes didn’t appear to be always crisp Friday. One would expect his passes to look better since he’d have less pressure against a backup secondary and pass rush. In a completion to Equanimeous St. Brown, Fields fails to hit the wide receiver in stride. The cornerback slowing up coverage helps the underthrown ball become a completion.

Fields started off in drills throwing more completions. But here his feet aren’t settled before throwing.

The passing game looked less than dominant against easier opposition Friday. Tigh End Cole Kmet had another drop.

Tavon Young looked good against Darnell Mooney

On Friday, cornerback Tavon Young seemed to get the best of wide receiver Darnell Mooney in practice. He made a few plays that attracted onlookers’ attention.

The Chicago Bears offense needs to get better now

The Bears’ offense needs to be dominating the scout team. Period. There’s no reason why the Bears weren’t able to look amazing against a secondary that had backups in. Fields needs to improve his throws during drills and hit his wide receivers in stride who are wide open.

 

 





