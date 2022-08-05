The Chicago Bears offense hasn’t clicked yet

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ offense failed to impress in Friday’s practice that had them going against the scout team and several backups on the first team defense. The Bears had several defensive players not practicing during camp. Reporters thought that would give the offense the edge.

Among today’s new notable DNPs at Bears camp:

— Kyler Gordon

— Robert Quinn

— Kindle Vildor

— Khyiris Tonga Matt Eberflus won’t be meeting w the media today and the team will not be offering updates on those players’ statuses. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 5, 2022

With Gordon, Graham, and Vildor not practicing, we'll get a good look at the backend of the secondary today. Could be a big day for the offense. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 5, 2022

Fields has made a couple of great deep passes going against a scout defense. First was to Velus Jones, second to Cole Kmet. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 5, 2022

The Bears’ offense did some things well. Fields made some great throws to wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Justin Fields to Byron Pringle!! pic.twitter.com/tdEiP7weE6 — The Tape Never Lies Network (@TTNLNetwork) August 5, 2022

Not all throws were on the mark for Fields

Fields’ passes didn’t appear to be always crisp Friday. One would expect his passes to look better since he’d have less pressure against a backup secondary and pass rush. In a completion to Equanimeous St. Brown, Fields fails to hit the wide receiver in stride. The cornerback slowing up coverage helps the underthrown ball become a completion.

Fields started off in drills throwing more completions. But here his feet aren’t settled before throwing.

Back to work for Justin Fields and the Bears at Halas Hall. pic.twitter.com/LSuIFwgcWg — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2022

The passing game looked less than dominant against easier opposition Friday. Tigh End Cole Kmet had another drop.

Justin Fields overthrown Tajae Sharpe and A.J. Thomas intercepts the pass. The No. 1 offense is going against backups during this period. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

In the scout team period, Justin Fields definitely had more completions than incomplete. He was intercepted by safety A.J. Thomas on a shot to WR Tajae Sharpe. They were rotating different skill players with him. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 5, 2022

Bears offense went 0-for-2 in finding the end zone in the red zone drill. Then in a end of half/game drill starting at the 50, Fields found Mooney on fourth down but the receiver was stopped short. Turnover on downs. Brisker had nice PBU on Kmet on second down — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 5, 2022

Tavon Young looked good against Darnell Mooney

On Friday, cornerback Tavon Young seemed to get the best of wide receiver Darnell Mooney in practice. He made a few plays that attracted onlookers’ attention.

Tavon Young just put Darnell Mooney on the ground. Mooney was blocking on the play. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

Tavon Young makes another play in team drills. He tipped a pass intended for Darnell Mooney. The ball went in the air and Mooney had a chance of making the catch, but Eddie Jackson hit Mooney to dislodge the ball. Justin Fields was the QB on the play. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2022

The Chicago Bears offense needs to get better now

The Bears’ offense needs to be dominating the scout team. Period. There’s no reason why the Bears weren’t able to look amazing against a secondary that had backups in. Fields needs to improve his throws during drills and hit his wide receivers in stride who are wide open.

