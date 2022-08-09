Darnell Mooney can put on a show

Chicago Bears fans in attendance for “Family Fest” got to see some acrobatic moves by wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The Bears’ offense is hoping that a second-year pairing of quarterback Justin Fields and Mooney can produce explosive plays.

Fields and Mooney appeared to be in sync Tuesday. Fields took a shotgun snap before staying in the pocket and not feeling the need to make any progressions. He was looking Mooney’s way the entire time to chuck the ball downfield.

Fields did so even with a hand in his face after a missed blocking assignment where the pass protection broke down in less than three seconds. The covered third-year wide receiver ran downfield and made a giant leap to snag the ball with one hand.

These are the types of plays the Bears will need to make this season to be successful. Mooney will be the number one receiver like he was last year. Mooney led the team in receiving last season with 1,055 yards. He outpaced Allen Robinson in 2021.

Plays like this have me excited for Darnell Mooney this season. He’s an exceptionally agile wide receiver who has the ability to snag incredible passes. He’ll be a sigh of relief for Fields when he wants to throw downfield.

