Watch: DeMar DeRozan’s insane spin moves will have you dizzy

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
DeMar DeRozan Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan was looking fine in the Drew league Saturday

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan looked awesome in the Drew League Saturday. DeRozan has been participating this summer in the pro-am league that takes place in Los Angeles. DeRozan was joined by fellow Bulls teammate Patrick Williams.

DeRozan put up great numbers in the contest. He scored 36-points and was named the player of the game. Some of his moves made me dizzy when watching the highlights from Clutch Points on my phone.

This has me thrilled for the start of the season for the Bulls. Those spin moves were absolutely insane, one right after another. October can’t come fast enough.

DeRozan has a fighting spirit that won’t let up until he’s made his mark. His work ethic propelled the Bulls last season when they had to play iso ball due to injury. DeRozan also had an epic performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

