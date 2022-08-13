Jaquan Brisker has a lot of Bears fans excited after his NFL debut showing up as advertised as a ball hawking tackling machine that could be roaming the Bears’ secondary for years to come.

Jaquan Brisker came off the board in the second round of the NFL Draft as the Bears’ second pick of that round and was supposed to be the wide receiver Justin Fields was going to throw to. Instead new GM made the decision to go with the impact safety Bears fans have been begging for since the early demise of Mike Brown.

Today that narrative shifted in rookie Jaquan Brisker’s pre-season debut where he single handedly shut down the Chiefs offense on three straight plays by himself, forcing a three and out.

jaquan brisker just forced a three and out by himself. he’s the real deal. pic.twitter.com/m14lXnauiu — dave (@runbackdave) August 13, 2022

The Bears have been struggling to find a consistent impact play maker in the secondary and it looks as though Brisker is that guy. Some abilities you can’t just coach and they’re instinctive and they show up on the field. Brisker more than showed that today in his debut earning praise from national circles for his debut.

Won’t be long before the narrative shifts from “why did the Bears take a safety at pick 48?” to “how did that guy last until the middle of the second round?”… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2022

The hope is with the addition of Jaquan Brisker as a strong safety who can focus on everything underneath the defense, that Eddie Jackson will be more free to roam in the deep half of coverage. If Jackson can be the back end ball hawk and Jaquan Brisker takes care of things underneath and rookie Kyler Gordon can make an impact at corner the Bears are going to have their secondary locked up for the next decade.

Four, big-time players in the back end of the defense would give the Bears the chance to reshape their defense in one off-season instead of building it back up over a few years. The value of having that, on defense getting takeaways shutting down teams and forcing consistent three and outs would be huge for the Bears were among the worst in the league at forcing turnovers and allowing passing touchdowns in 2021.

