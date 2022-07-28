Trending
Watch: Justin Fields lobs a bomb to Cole Kmet

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Justin Fields is heating up

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet paired up for one of the sweetest plays of Thursday’s training camp practice. The Bears will be relying on Fields to throw better deep balls this season. He appeared to be on the mark with one of his passes today.

Kmet is entering his third season for the Bears. He’s expected to have a better year in 2022. Kmet gave a lot of effort on this play, where he took on two defensive backs to get a dime from Fields. Here’s the video from DaWindyCity Productions Twitter account:

It wasn’t the only great play of the day with the passing game:

That’s a great pass by Fields. These two should be on the same page as it’s their second year together. I think Kmet can be a great security blanket for Fields. But highlights like that show Kmet can help be a deep threat for the Bears.

Bears fans loved the play:

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

