Justin Fields is heating up

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet paired up for one of the sweetest plays of Thursday’s training camp practice. The Bears will be relying on Fields to throw better deep balls this season. He appeared to be on the mark with one of his passes today.

Kmet is entering his third season for the Bears. He’s expected to have a better year in 2022. Kmet gave a lot of effort on this play, where he took on two defensive backs to get a dime from Fields. Here’s the video from DaWindyCity Productions Twitter account:

Justin Fields finds Cole Kmet up the middle for a really nice completion in traffic during 7-on-7. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 28, 2022

Justin Fields and Cole Kmet just connected for about a 30 yard gain over the middle. Kmet came down with the pass in between two defenders. Really good throw by Fields. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 28, 2022

Probably the best throw of the day so far by Justin Fields in 7 on 7, connecting with Cole Kmet on a deep ball over the middle of the field. Kmet came down with the ball in between 2 DBs. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 28, 2022

It wasn’t the only great play of the day with the passing game:

Mooney going up and grabbing this one. Fields at quarterback. Chemistry continues shine. pic.twitter.com/E8qergKG03 — dave (@runbackdave) July 28, 2022

That’s a great pass by Fields. These two should be on the same page as it’s their second year together. I think Kmet can be a great security blanket for Fields. But highlights like that show Kmet can help be a deep threat for the Bears.

Bears fans loved the play:

Beautiful throw by Fields 🎯 — Perry (@JaredDPerry23) July 28, 2022

What a dime by Fields, just like the Pittsburgh game. — DeAngelo (@mr_campbell_fit) July 28, 2022

