WATCH: Patrick Mahomes dishes on how manipulative and dishonest Matt Nagy can be

Patrick Mahomes explains how he came to be a Chief

One major regret for Chicago Bears fans is the 2017 draft. General manager Ryan Pace traded up in the draft to take Mitchell Trubisky second overall. The best quarterback of Trubisky’s generation, Patrick Mahomes, fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at tenth overall. Mahomes recently sat down and explained how that came to be. The story involves former Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

Mahomes was interviewed for an episode of the New Heights Show. Mahomes said Nagy, who was then the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, was impressed with the Texas Tech quarterback. The night before Mahomes meeting with head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes said Nagy fed him answers for the playbook that Reid would probably ask the next day.

“Matt Nagy, who was the offensive coordinator then, he really liked me. So he gave me the plays they were gonna go over the night before, Mahomes said on the show. “Yeah, so of course, I crushed the meeting. I stayed up all night studying those plays.”

Mahomes added that he knew other teams were interested in him near the top 12 of the draft. He fed the team that information so they could make a trade for Mahomes during the draft.

What was Nagy doing?

Patrick Mahomes made it sound like Nagy went behind Reid and the Chiefs back to help a quarterback he liked to get drafted. The move worked out for the Chiefs. But if it didn’t… That’s a huge risk for an offensive coordinator to take. Nagy was willing to risk his career to deceive the Chiefs about Mahomes abilities before the draft. Either that was the case, or Nagy manipulated Mahomes in how much he wanted the Chiefs to draft him.

Nagy wasn’t with the Chiefs the next season. He went to the Bears and ruined the team after a great first year and was fired at the end of last season. He’s currently back with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as a quarterbacks coach. At least for now. We’ll see how Reid responds to this report.

