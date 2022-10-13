WATCH: Roquan Smith gets pancaked by injured QB on TNF

Roquan Smith got blocked by Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz came into Thursday night’s game battling an injury. That didn’t stop Wentz from being physical as he led the Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Wentz made a block on linebacker Roquan Smith in the fourth quarter that went viral. He pancaked the All-Pro linebacker who was about to tackle running back Brian Robinson Jr. See the block below:

Carson Wentz just rocked Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/SED5JVeVRM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 14, 2022

That was a nasty hit by Wentz. The Commanders would go on to take the lead on the drive. The Bears were unable to muster another scoring drive. The Commanders improved their record to 2-4 as the Bears fell to 2-4.

