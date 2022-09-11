Soldier Field got some rain Sunday morning

The Chicago Bears were gifted new sod in the week leading up to their first home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The fresh grass was an exciting news item, as it’s the first time in Bears’ history their home field will have Bermudagrass.

The field does best in sunny and warm conditions. The Bears’ first game Sunday will be a cloudy and wet one. Minutes before kickoff, standing water was seen on the turf. Crews were using squeegees to try and clear the field of standing water.

An hour before kickoff, here’s the field update for #Bears–#49ers. They are using squeegees to clear the large puddles pic.twitter.com/7XJ4HmnG9t — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 11, 2022

In retrospect, it appears that waiting until the week before the first game to put down sod at Soldier Field was a terrible idea. The field seems to be having a tough time soaking in all the moisture from inches of rain falling on it. Hopefully, players can keep their footing and stay safe in these conditions.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE