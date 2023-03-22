Watch the Chicago summer race or try yourself as a driver?

When it comes to sports, there are many variations. Not everyone likes physical activity and strength and endurance competitions.

There is a sport where the decisive factor is tactical skills and the ability to reach the finish line with the help of a racing car. As in any sport, motorsport and racing also require long and hard training, mastery of skills.

In racing competitions, participants use professional cars that are designed and adapted to the conditions of high speeds, heavy loads, and difficult tracks.

However, in the conditions of ordinary life, you have probably met supercars and exotic cars. The cost of such cars makes them often not very affordable to buy. However, anyone can ride in such a car and feel like a racer. This has become possible thanks to rental agencies that offer any car for hire. An example of a reliable and trustworthy company is Renty.

Renty is an agency that provides car rental services. Their fleet is diverse in terms of the types of cars (SUV, sedan, sports car, etc.), as well as their brands. You can find both a bright and daring Ferrari and a calm urban Hyundai.

Renty offers rental services in the most famous emirates of the UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Some clients refer to Renty to hire a luxury car for their partner’s impression. After all, making an impression in certain circles is already half the battle. Other people are just looking for a means to try that well-known Dubai’s wealth.

A lot of tourists and locals often use Renty’s cars as it is a vastly convenient and fast option. Their website is clear and easy to use. There are no extra windows or endless advertising.

You may rent a car in a few moments.

Moreover, the documents needed to start a rental are very primal. And if to speak about insurance, then Renty deals with only proven and high-quality companies. This fact provides you as a driver and all your passengers with safety and guarantees.

So, if you still turned to Renty and, after renting a racing car, you are eager to take part in real races, then you will be pleased to know that the first NASCAR race in history will be held in Chicago this summer. By the way, even if you don’t want to drive yourself, but love the spectacle, you definitely should visit this event.

The summer season is coming soon, which means there will be very little left before the long-expected race. The NASCAR Cup Series is introducing street racing for the first time. After all, before that, speed races on production cars were carried out on an oval-shaped track, which contained inclined turns.

What is so atypical about this summer’s NASCAR race? Well, it will run right through downtown Chicago, along the shores of Lake Michigan. In addition to the lakeshores, major city roads will also feature in the race. More than a dozen turns are declared on the route, and its length is more than two miles. The creators believe that this will be a bright event.

In addition to the race itself, artists will perform there, and other entertainment activities will be held.

The first NASCAR race in the Chicago region in a long time will be Chicago Street Race Weekend. In terms of sports and entertainment, the Chicago Street Race is definitely the first two-day event of its kind in NASCAR history.

In conclusion, motorsports and racing are events that require special skills. You have an opportunity to feel the speed by renting a supercar at the Renty agency. This way, you could be calm and sure that everything would go smoothly. If you are still not ready to try yourself as a driver, then there is an option to attend a summer event in Chicago.

