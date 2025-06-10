What Sports Can You Bet on in Chicago?

The state of Illinois legalized sports betting in 2019. As soon as the legalization was official, there were a number of applicants offering sports betting online. It’s something Chicago and Illinois bettors have been craving for a while, and now that it’s finally here, the industry is booming.

There are nine legal online sports betting sites in IL. Most of them launched in June 2020, when the bill became legal. They offer a range of markets to bet on with competitive odds, as well as fast withdrawal payment methods and rewarding bonuses and promotions. Chicago has a deep history with sports – need we mention the Bulls and Michael Jordan? But it’s not just basketball. Chicago bettors can also bet on the MLS, NFL, and other sports online, enjoying quick cashouts in the process.

Basketball (NBA & WNBA)

The Chicago Bulls may not be as relevant as in the Jordan era, but that hasn’t stopped bettors to place bets on the NBA and WNBA. Basketball is nearly a religion in Chi-Town, with all major sportsbook outlets offering sharp odds on the full basketball season.

While NBA betting takes the title in terms of popularity, the WNBA is getting increasingly more popular at bookmakers with fast withdrawal options. With a rising star in Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky are among the best teams in the WNBA. So far, the team has won one conference title in 2014, but with Reese’s superstar potential, they’ll continue to be one of the most popular teams for Chicago basketball fans to bet on.

Soccer

Soccer is another popular sport Chicago bettors can bet on online. The MLS’ meteoric rise is something to be studied. From an underdog to a global contender, the league has managed to get the attention of superstars such as Lionel Messi. The Argentine maestro doesn’t play for the Chicago Fire, but his presence in the MLS makes soccer an even more popular sport to bet on.

Needless to say, all legal online sportsbooks in Illinois offer odds on MLS matches. They cover the full season and the postseason, with free bets and special deals on the biggest matches.

If you like soccer, there are plenty of other opportunities, too. The best betting sites in Chicago cover international events such as the Champions League, European Championships, World Cup, and the best European soccer leagues, including La Liga, the Premier League, and the Bundesliga.

American Football

American football is one of the biggest sports in the USA. It’s popular among bettors in every state and city, including Illinois and Chicago. The city is home to the Chicago Bears, one of the oldest franchises in the NFL. Founded in 1920, the Bears last won a Super Bowl in 1985.

Despite the team’s recent struggles, American football remains a hit among Chicago bettors online. It’s one of the featured sports at the most popular betting sites. It’s common to find a good deal on the top NFL matches, especially the Super Bowl. Drawing in millions of viewers every year, this is one of the top annual sports events in the world, and a major hit in the USA.

With the half-time show featuring renowned artists and the league’s top two teams fighting for the trophy, the Super Bowl is an iconic event Chicago bettors love to bet on.

Baseball

Baseball is another sport Chicago bettors wager on. This is mostly because of the White Sox, the city’s native team, which plays its matches on the south side at Guaranteed Rate Field. The team is owned by Jerry Reinsdorf, who also owns the Chicago Bulls. While the team’s been down on its luck, last winning a World Series in 2005, the MLB is among the top betting options for most Chicago bettors. It’s rare to find a sportsbook that doesn’t offer deals on the top MLB matches, including the playoffs. There is almost always a free bet or another type of deal that bettors can use to get some extra money off their bets.

Ice Hockey

Ice hockey may not be as popular as it is in Canada among bettors in Chicago. However, it still remains one of the top sports, with many of the matches among the featured markets. The team has one club in the NHL – the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s among the successful teams and part of the original six NHL franchises.

The Blackhawks have won six Stanley Cups, last time in 2015. While there’s been a decade-old drought, the team is quite popular among bettors. The Stanley Cup Finals is one of the top annual event series, and a hit at online sportsbooks, too.

Like with the Super Bowl and other notable events, big ice hockey matches attract a lot of attention. Chicago’s top online sportsbooks offer various deals on the Stanley Cup, and many of them are almost unmissable.

Racing Sports

Chicago bettors have a range of racing sports to bet on. These include the Moto GP Championship, Formula 1, as well as popular local options including Chicago’s Ultimate Race.

The best online sports betting sites in Chicago offer a variety of markets when it comes to motor sports. Bettors can place predictions on drivers and teams, as well as place wagers on more exotic bets. Top-rated sportsbooks in Chicago will improve their racing sports offering with various free bets and other promotions, making these markets even more appealing.

Fantasy Sports

For fantasy sports fans, the top online sportsbooks in Chicago offer a multitude of fantasy sports betting options. Betting on player stats is especially popular, giving Chi-Town bettors opportunities to win big.

Of course, proper research is needed, and there’s no guarantee of winning. Regardless, fantasy sports offers a completely different and more immersive experience, backed up by betting app stats and special features.

It’s an emerging option for Chicago bettors, available at the largest sportsbooks such as DraftKings and FanDuel. Both offer their services in the state of Illinois, making fantasy sports one of the top selections.

