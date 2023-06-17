What is Value Bet? Useful Guide to the Strategy

In the world of sports betting, the value betting is quite popular among not only professionals but the newbies. Today will tell you more about this strategy and describe all its pros and cons.

Value bets explanation

Of course, all beginners in betting wonder: what is a value bet? A value bet occurs when the odds offered by a bookmaker undervalue the probability of an outcome occurring. This discrepancy presents an opportunity for bettors to take advantage of the situation and place a wager that offers favorable odds. In other words, if the perceived probability of an outcome is higher than the implied probability reflected in the odds, there is value in betting on that outcome.

Value bets are an essential concept in sports betting, as they allow bettors to identify situations where the potential reward outweighs the risk. By identifying value bets, you can increase your long-term profitability and gain an edge over the bookmakers.

Value bet example

To understand how value bets work, let’s consider an example. Suppose a bookmaker offers odds of 2.50 for a basketball team to win a match. You have analyzed the game and determined that the team’s true probability of winning is 60%. By converting the odds to implied probability (1/2.50 = 40%), you realize that the bookmaker has undervalued the team’s chances. In this scenario, placing a bet on the team to win would be a value bet.

The main issues here are to find and calculate value bets: it’s hard to do on your own, so many punters choose the software surebets and valuebets quick search for. Today, the most popular valuebet software among US bettors is BetWasp.

Benefits of using a value bet scanner

Increased profitability. By consistently finding value bets, you can increase your overall profitability in sports betting. These bets provide a positive expected value, which means that over time, you can expect to make a profit.

Time-saving. Searching for value bets manually can be a time-consuming process. A value bet scanner automates this task, saving you precious time and effort.

Comprehensive coverage. A value bet scanner scans a wide range of betting markets and sports, ensuring that you don’t miss out on any potential opportunities.

If to talk about the aforesaid BetWasp service, it scans the betting lines of 42 USA bookies in 44 kinds of sport and provides the customers with a list of fresh and profitable value bets and surebets to place bets on.

You just need to select a valuebet that is up to your requirements, place a bet on a bookies website and wait for the the end of sports event. No additional calculation of probability etc. is needed from you side – BetWasp will take over this process.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a strategy that can bring you tangible profits in the long run – value betting system will be a good choice. However, you need to learn all the nuances of this strategy for a successful start with it.

