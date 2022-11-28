The Houston Astros reach deal with veteran Jose Abreu.

Former American League Most Valuable Player, Jose Abreu is pitching tent with the Houston Astros.



The three-time All-Star is expected to sign a three-year deal with the World Series champion , according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale

The Houston #Astros are finalizing a deal for free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 28, 2022

Abreu, 35, joins the defending champions‘ already-stacked lineup, featuring Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena, among others. It was reported that Houston had tried to sign Anthony Rizzo, who instead returned to the Yankees on a two-year, $40 million deal.



He left quite a mark in nine seasons with the Sox, ranking third on the team’s all-time list with 243 home runs. He has a .292/.354/.506 career slash line in 1,270 games. He slashed .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2022.



He played at least 152 games in six of his nine seasons, duelling 145 games during his AL Rookie of the Year season in 2014 and 128 in 2018 because of two injuries in the second half. Abreu played in all 60 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and led the Sox with 157 games in 2022.



The deal is pending a physical.

