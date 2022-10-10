The White Sox have a variety of contenders battling for the position of manager, so Rick Hahn must make a significant choice.

Last season, Tony La Russa’s comeback led to 93 victories and a playoff appearance, but there seemed to be scandal after controversy, and it carried over into this year.

The Hall of Fame manager’s return to the Sox in 2023 was seriously questioned, but by late August, the issue was no longer relevant. La Russa went on medical leave due to a heart condition and never returned. On October 3, he formally resigned, stating that he was also receiving treatment for a different health issue.

The White Sox finished at 81-81, or exactly.500, but they themselves were below average. They never strayed below or above.500 by five games throughout the entire season. The White Sox had a.500 record 28 times during the season to emphasize this point.

This season, the White Sox have been:



1-1

6-6

13-13

14-14

15-15

16-16

17-17

18-18

19-19

20-20

21-21

22-22

23-23

33-33

45-45

46-46

48-48

49-49

50-50

51-51

56-56

63-63

66-66

67-67

68-68

76-76

80-80

81-81 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 5, 2022

Since La Russa left, several names have been suggested as potential contenders. The list of probable replacements makes sense if Hahn’s remarks are taken at face value. The Chicago White Sox, on the other hand, don’t always act in a rational manner.

According to Sportsbetting.ag released its betting odds for the next White Sox’ manager, and it does include names with no managing experience. Willie Harris, A.J. Pierzynski, Jim Thome, Chris Getz, Miguel Cairo,and Ozzie Guillen just to name a couple.

A talented but underachieving Chicago White Sox team has a lot of outstanding options who could step in and take them to the next level.

