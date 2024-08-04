White Sox: Garret Crochet says losing streak “can’t go on forever,” they still lose the 19th

The White Sox added another lose to their now 19-game losing streak. The South Siders are looking for their first victory since July 10.

The White Sox started the game with Garrett Crochet on the mound, who turned in a commendable performance, allowing just one hit in four innings. This is consistent with rumors that there was a plan to reduce his amount of innings after the trade deadline to ensure his fitness.

Crochet tried to put a positive face on the White Sox’ current losing streak:

“It can’t go on forever,” he said. “We come out every day and expect to break the streak.”

However, the White Sox offense was once again unable to generate any significant performance, managing just three hits for the second night in a row. Despite the lineup changes, the offense remained sparse and intermittent. Main offensive contributors Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi had an ineffective night, while Brooks Baldwin and Korey Lee were the only players to get hits.

It was an uneven performance. The team’s overall was so poor that in the eighth inning, with a runner on second base, Luis Robert Jr. failed to bring it in and gave the third out of the inning. In the same inning, the Twins scored three runs.

Max Kepler entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and hit his 7th home run of the season in the top of the seventh to break the tie and give the Twins the game. Twins pitcher Bailey Ober earned his third consecutive win, allowing just two runs and two hits in seven innings.

The Twins’ victory was sealed by a go-ahead hit by Brooks Lee and a series of key hits by Willi Castro, both of which were instrumental in the White Sox’s defeat.

The current state of the White Sox

With a record of 27-86, the White Sox are experiencing one of the most difficult seasons in recent Major League Baseball history. The team has been outscored 118-41 during its 19-game losing streak, and has scored three or fewer runs in 14 of its last 15 games.

The team has not won since July 10th and is on pace to finish the season with a 39-123 record, which would be the most losing season since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders.

A few statistical analysis indicates that the White Sox have been particularly vulnerable in recent games. The team has been outscored 81-38 in the eighth inning this year, which has contributed significantly to their losing streak.

In addition, the team has lost by three runs or more on several occasions, demonstrating their inability to compete effectively in close games. This is supported by data that also shows an unresponsive bullpen and an offense in which their top performers are underperforming.

The team is currently on a 19-game losing streak. This is the longest losing streak for the team since August 2021, when the Baltimore Orioles lost 19 consecutive games. Not only is this a new team record, but it is also tied with another team for the seventh longest streak since 1901.

As the season winds down, the White Sox must win at least 16 of their remaining 51 games to avoid setting a new record for most losses in a season. The current record, held by the 1962 New York Mets, is 117 losses.

The White Sox’ remaining schedule presents a challenging road ahead. After facing formidable opponents like the Twins and Yankees, they will face a challenging series against the Astros and other contenders. While there are some less complicated opponents at the end of the schedule, inconsistency and injuries have left the team in a difficult position.

