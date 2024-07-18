White Sox’s Martin Maldonado gets DFA, Chuckie Robinson called up

The Chicago White Sox designated Puerto Rican catcher Martin Maldonado for assignment, The Athletic reported Wednesday. In addition to Maldonado, the team also designated infielder Danny Mendick for assignment and sent Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A to make room in the majors for new signee Nick Senzel

Maldonado, 37, signed with the White Sox in January and has shared catching duties with young Korey Lee, who has arguably had a better season than the veteran.

Martin Maldonado has a .119 BA with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 147 plate appearances in 48 games this season. Lee, meanwhile, is batting .218 with a .612 OPS with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in the same amount of plate appearances.

In addition, Lee is an elite defensive asset behind the plate, being one of the best in the league at throwing out runners attempting to steal. He has a strong arm, but needs to improve his framing and blocking.

Maldonado’s assignment was long overdue, and it appears the White Sox are cutting back as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Who did the White Sox call up to MLB?

The White Sox call-up to Major League Baseball was for catcher Chuckie Robinson, who will leave Triple-A Charlotte to join the White Sox before their series opener against the Royals on Friday, according to a source cited by the Sun-Times.

Robinson, who posted a .136/.271/.407 batting average in 22 MLB games with the White Sox last season, has improved his numbers with Charlotte, hitting .246/.292/.382 in 55 games.

DFA in MLB: A look at the process and how it works

The process of designating or releasing players in Major League Baseball (MLB) can be complicated and confusing. One of the most common terms you will hear is “DFA” or “Designated for Assignment”. Let’s take a look at how the process works.

What is DFA?

DFA is a process used by MLB teams to make room on their 40-man roster. When a team wants to release a player and remove him from their active roster, they designate him for assignment. This means that the player is no longer part of the team’s 26-player Major League roster, but is still under contract to the team.

How does the DFA process work?

When a player is designated for assignment, the team has up to 7 days to make one of the following three decisions

Release the player: If the team decides it does not want to keep the player in its organization, it can release him from his contract. In this case, the player becomes a free agent and can sign with any other MLB team.

Negotiate a trade: The team may attempt to negotiate a trade with another MLB team. During the 7-day DFA, the team may attempt to negotiate a deal with another team to send the player in exchange for another player or compensation in the form of cash or minor league players.

Assign the player to the minor leagues: If the player is not released or traded during the DFA period, the team may assign the player to its minor league system. However, this means that the player must be placed on waivers (list of players available to other teams) and any other team can claim him. If no team claims the player, the player remains in the team’s organization and is sent to the minor leagues.

What happens when a player is claimed on waivers?

When a player designated for assignment is claimed on waivers by another team, that team assumes the player’s contract and becomes responsible for his salary obligations. The team that designated the player for assignment has the option of rescinding the DFA and keeping the player on its active roster, or allowing the player to join the new team.

The DFA in MLB is a process used by teams to make room on their 40-man roster. It allows teams to release or trade players without necessarily releasing them from their contract. It is important to note that DFA does not automatically mean that a player will be released, as there are other options available to teams. This process plays a crucial role in MLB team roster management and player mobility within the league.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE