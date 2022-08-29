The White Sox have placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on a 10-day injured list in a series of roster moves made last Friday.

Yoan Moncada suffered a left hamstring strain during Thursday’s game against the Orioles, which is the latest injury in a string of injuries that he has had this season. The White Sox also placed right-hander Lance Lynn on a bereavement list, took infielder Leury Garcia off the injured list, and recalled right-hander Davis Martin.

Moncada has a .197 batting average with a .581 over 80 games. He’s had 7 home runs, and more than three times as many strikeouts as walks during the games this season. Garcia has been selected to take Moncada’s slot at third base. Moncada also has a very low Wins Above Replacement rating, at 0.5, according to rating calculations at Baseball Reference.

Moncada is set to been the injured list for at least a week and a half, and it still remains unclear on when the White Sox expect him to return. Others players currently on the White Sox’s injured list include Tim Anderson, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet, Yasmani Grandal, and Michael Kopech.

The White Sox have been having a rough season so far, with a minus-37 run differential. Their season ratings and performance is close to the ratings of the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

