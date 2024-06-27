White Sox players build playground sets for children and families battling cancer

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and teamwork, members of the Chicago White Sox joined forces with the White Sox Volunteer Corps and the Roc Solid Foundation to construct three playground sets for children and families affected by cancer.

This initiative, part of the Sox Serve Week, saw 100 members of the Volunteer Corps come together at the ballpark for a high-impact event that brought joy and a sense of normalcy to young lives facing extraordinary challenges.

Among the players who took part in this noble cause were notable figures from the team, as is the case of catcher Korey Lee, infielder Danny Mendick, and infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets. White Sox mascot Southpaw was also there.

The playgrounds, designed to be a beacon of hope and fun, were not just structures of play but symbols of resilience and support from the White Sox family. The event was a testament to the power of sports in uniting people for a common good, demonstrating that the impact of these athletes extends far beyond the baseball diamond.

Chicago White Sox Serve Week

This initiative is part of the Chicago White Sox Serve Week, designed to give back to the community.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have the support of coaches, players and fans to amplify our Sox Serve Week programming and continue making a lasting impact in our neighbors’ lives,” White Sox vice president of community relations and CWSC executive director, Christine O’Reilly, said on a statement. “It’s such a remarkable and rewarding week that helps our team to continue year-round philanthropic giving.” “Each season, we collaborate with new, local organizations to introduce uniquely personalized Sox Serve Week initiatives that truly make a tangible difference in the community.”

The White Sox Volunteer Corps, established in 2009, has been a cornerstone of the team’s community outreach, rallying fans and members alike to make a positive impact across Chicago and its surrounding communities. The collaboration with the Roc Solid Foundation is one of the many ways the White Sox organization continues to foster a culture of service and philanthropy.

The playground build event, held during the Sox Serve Week, is a highlight of the team’s annual fundraising efforts, which include a variety of philanthropic events aimed at supporting individuals and families most in need. The dedication of the Chicago White Sox to these causes reflects the ethos of sports as a force for good, bringing hope and happiness to those who need it most.

