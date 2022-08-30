Chicago White Sox prospect Norge Vera has been promoted to double-A Birmingham

Last week a slue of White Sox prospects were promoted to double A Birmingham in a movement called “Project Birmingham”. This movement included seeing top prospect overall Colson Montgomery and NO.5 overall prospect Bryan Ramos making the jump to double A. While it is exciting to see a team’s best prospects rise through the ranks, sometimes in all the hype surrounding some of the top prospects, others get overlooked.

While Norge Vera is not necessarily overlooked being the White Sox No.6 overall prospect. He is proving that he wants a piece of that potential future star hype himself. Vera has turned heads ever since he has entered the organization. In the Dominican summer league in 2021 Vera struck out 34 batters in 19 innings and only allowed 9 hits. That is a 16.1 SO/9 clip. Clearly Vera has electric stuff. Vera backed up his performance in the summer league in 2022 by being promoted three times in a single season. So far in the 2022 season Vera has pitched 30 innings and struck out 44 batters while only allowing 15 hits posting a filthy 13.2 SO/9. Vera has also struck out 50% of the batters he’s faced so far in double A (small sample size). Norge Vera also limits the long ball. He has only given up a single homer so far this season which is exactly what you want to see with someone that has the potential to be a future closer.

Norge Vera has serious roots in Cuban baseball history

Norge Vera was signed by the White sox out of the 2020-21 international class for $1.5 million. Vera is the son of Cuban baseball star Norge Luis Vera. Vera’s father won 9 gold medals including a gold medal at the 2004 olympic games. Norge Vera Sr also completed one of the best seasons a pitcher in professional baseball can have. In the 1999-2000 season Vera Sr went 17-2 with 12 of those wins being complete games and 8 of the complete games being complete game shutouts. Vera also pitched to the tune of an unholy 0.97 ERA. He was practically invincible on the mound. If Norge Vera Jr can pitch anything like his father, the White Sox have an absolute stud just waiting in the wings.

Here’s a youtube video if you want to know more about Vera and his background.

