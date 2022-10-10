The White Sox have their top three manager candidates to replace Tony La Russa according to reports.

The Chicago White Sox are seeking a new manager after the Tony La Russa era came to a disappointing end this season. With the White Sox not in the playoffs, the search is on.

And according to a report, they may have their top three candidates.

In his Sunday morning article, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale named the three leading candidates for the White Sox manager.

The Chicago White Sox want to hire a veteran manager to replace Tony La Russa, not wanting to take a chance on someone with no experience. Some managers who fit the bill: Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, Ron Washington, John Gibbons, Bo Porter, Joe Girardi, Joe Maddon. Bochy, Washington and Shildt are considered the leading candidates.

Bruce Bochy, Ron Washington, and Mike Shildt all have playoff experience. Bochy recently retired from the MLB after winning three World Series as the Giants’ manager. Ron Washington reached the World Series and multiple ALCS with the Rangers back in the early 2010s. Mike Shildt took the Cardinals to multiple playoffs, but nothing past the NLDS before being fired a couple years ago.

Bochy was widely regarded as a player’s, especially veterans’ coach. Washington is known as the best fielding and third base coach in the entire league. Shildt was successful, but was let go do to friction with the front office.

When Bochy retired, he seemed to want to put baseball behind him. However, he is coaching Team France in the World Baseball Classic, possibly a note to teams that he would have some interest. Washington is a fantastic assistant coach, and while many pundits say he should be a top candidate everywhere, it may be hard to convince him to leave the best core in baseball in Atlanta, especially at age 70. Shildt is coaching third for the Padres and the most likely to want to get back in the head role.

These “candidates” definitely have pros and cons, and it will be interesting to see how ownership decides to go forward with their interviews and evaluations.

