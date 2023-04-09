The Chicago White Sox have traded right-handed pitcher José Ruiz to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Following a rough start to the season, the White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday. José Ruiz pitched 3 2/3 innings for Chicago, allowing nine runs, eight hits, four walks, and three strikeouts.

According to Mark Polishuk “The Diamondbacks announced that right-hander Jose Ruiz has been acquired from the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Ruiz was designated for assignment by the Sox on Friday”.

The #WhiteSox have traded right-handed pitcher José Ruiz to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2023

Jose Ruiz has been a regular in Chicago’s bullpen for most of the last four seasons, except for an injury-shortened 2020 season in which he pitched largely at the club’s auxiliary training camp. Ruiz’s bottom-line performance was respectable, with a 3.75 ERA over 129 2/3 innings from 2020-22, and his high-velocity fastball contains some solid spin. Ruiz’s efficiency was mitigated by low walk rates and a high rate of hard contact, and his.260 BABIP during the previous three seasons was the most likely part of his success.

The White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three-game series at PNC Park on Sunday, then travel to Minnesota to face the Twins in a three-game set beginning Monday at Target Field.

