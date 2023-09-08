Chicago White Sox: What to Watch for as 2023 Winds Down

A Season of Change for the White Sox Enters the Home Stretch

As the Chicago Bears begin the new season hosting the new-look Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox are wrapping up their season in a few weeks. To say that 2023 has been dramatic for all the wrong reasons for this team is an understatement. On pace to potentially lose 100 games after winning the American League Central two years ago, the South Siders are looking ahead to next year.

However, as new general manager Chris Getz and Pedro Grifol, who will return as the White Sox manager in 2024, look ahead, several players look to the present as season milestones are in play over the final few weeks of the regular season. There are players also vying to be a part of the team’s plans for 2024 and beyond. With decisions needing to be made in the offseason regarding future options for the current core, this is what fans can look for in the meantime.

Potential Season Milestones in Reach for both Luis Robert Jr. & Dylan Cease

One of the few bright spots this season for the White Sox has been a mostly healthy Luis Robert Jr. He’s posted a .271/.324/.567 slash line in a career-high 131 games with 35 home runs and 71 RBIs, also career-bests. Robert also put on a show at the Home Run Derby back in July while also earning his first All-Star selection, being the lone representative from the South Side.

But he has missed games with minor ailments this year, including recent cramping in his right quadricep that held him out of the lineup for a few days. However, Robert has a chance at reaching the 40-home run plateau. He would be the first White Sox player to do so since Todd Frazier hit 40 home runs back in 2016.

As for ace Dylan Cease, he’s taken a step back from his runner-up finish in the Cy Young Award vote last year. Walks are still an issue, as he’s walked 73 batters this season in only 153.2 innings on the mound. But Cease has allowed a hit per inning on average, which translates to a 4.98 ERA when you factor in the total traffic on the bases against him. His Fielding Independent Pitching indicates that he’s been snake bit at times, but Cease’s 4.00 FIP is ninety points higher than last year (3.10).

Even so, Cease has been the one constant presence in the White Sox rotation in 2023. His 29 starts co-lead the American League, while his 183 strikeouts rank fifth in the league. He’ll also likely top 200 strikeouts for the third consecutive season, becoming the first Sox pitcher to do so since Chris Sale topped 200 strikeouts for four straight years (2013-2016).

Potential 2024 Roster Candidates Auditioning This Year

As with most teams who sold off at the MLB Trade Deadline, the White Sox have given younger players chances to get big league experience along with journeymen players to fill out roster spots. Korey Lee has played some games behind the plate after being acquired from the Houston Astros, but also got benched one game for not running out a flyball. Journeyman pitcher Touki Toussaint has also started games on the mound for the team to varying success since August.

Rookie Oscar Colas has seen the most chances out of the rookie class for the South Siders this year, having played in 73 games. Though Colas has only a .575 OPS at the big-league level, he has a career .473 slugging percentage across six professional seasons, and is only 24 years old. Those three players in particular are likely playing for a big-league roster spot come next spring training, whether it would be for the White Sox or someone else.

Tim Anderson, Others Could be Spending Their Final Weeks in Chicago

Several players on the roster for 2023 have contract options for next season. Both Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks have club options for 2024, while Mike Clevinger has a mutual option with the White Sox, though considering he was waived August 29, chances are he won’t be on the team come next season. But whether the team exercises Anderson’s option will be one of Chris Getz’ toughest decisions this coming offseason.

Anderson is owed $14,500,000 should it get picked up, while the White Sox would be gambling that 2023 was a fluke year for their shortstop. He’s batting a career-low .239 at the plate with only a single home run to his line this season. Defensively, Anderson has also regressed, with his -14 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop now the lowest since his 2017 season.

With reports of his conduct in the clubhouse having come to light as part of bigger team issues, along with his now infamous brawl with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians, Anderson’s time with the team could be coming to an end on a low for a player who had promise when he first reached the Majors in 2016.

