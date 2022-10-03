After the announcement that Tony La Russa is retiring, should the White Sox consider firing anyone next?

After his two year run in Chicago, Tony La Russa has decided to call it quits on his second stint on the South Side of Chicago. After a very questionable hire, Jerry Reinsdorf and company are now on the look out for another manager to hopefully lead this team to a World Series run.

Statement from Tony La Russa, who announces he's stepping down due to health issues, but also adds: "Our record is proof. I did not do my job." pic.twitter.com/k8pRxmpa8W — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 3, 2022

Reinsdorf made the decision to hire his longtime friend La Russa back in 2020 and was met with a lot of negative responses (me included). Jerry probably felt bad firing La Russa back in 1986 and wanted to make things right by hiring him after La Russa had been retired for 9 years.

Coaching Staff

But what is next for the White Sox? How many coaches will stay on the staff for 2023? Is there anyone in the front office that will get fired? In my opinion, if your name is not Ethan Katz, then I don’t want to see you next year. Katz and the White Sox pitching staff was the only bright spot on this disappointing 2022 team. Standouts Dylan Cease and Jhonny Cueto leading the Sox in many pitching stats and Cease also contending for the American League Cy Young!

Now to the others on the coaching staff, Miguel Cairo was the interim manager during La Russa’s absences and did a fine job and is probably going to get an interview to be the full time manager, but I do not see that happening. Hitting coach Frank Menechino is the easiest fire of all time, the offense was atrocious at times during the 2022 season. The White Sox are currently 22nd in baseball in home runs, 17th in slugging, and 16th in OPS. These are not where this White Sox team should be.

Front Office

It is clearly a time of change for the Chicago White Sox and I believe that includes changes in the front office as well. As much as I would love Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the team or let his son take charge like he did with the Bulls, I know that won’t happen. However, a man can dream.

Hahn says Sox need to earn fans' respect back after disappointing the way they did in 2022, says front office and everyone within team felt same levels of "disgust," to use one of the words he listed. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 3, 2022

It is reported that the White Sox will not be cleaning house, and that Rick Hahn will be leading the search for a new manager. But I still believe there needs to be some changes in the front office. Chris Getz is someone that I thought very highly of in the past, however after the whole Omar Viizquel situation, he seems to be a very easy person to fire as well. Executive Vice President Kenny Williams is someone that also is not going to be fired but his time in Chicago has run its course. He was very important to the 2005 White Sox when he was the General Manager, but he has not helped much since 2005.

Hopefully this organization can make some improvements this off season because they have a very talented roster and a fan base that wants to see a World Series on the South Side of Chicago.

