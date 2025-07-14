Former player shares why Chicago Blackhawks selected Anton Frondell

The Chicago Blackhawks picked third in the NHL Draft in 2025 after finishing with the second-fewest points in the sport. The lottery was only slightly unkind to them. As a result, they had almost their pick of prospects not named Michael Misa or Matthew Schaefer.

They ultimately landed on Anton Frondell with their first first-round pick (they’d later trade for the Carolina Hurricanes’ first-rounder as well) over James Hagens and other top prospects. Now, we know why he was their choice.

Why the Chicago Blackhawks wanted Anton Frondell

The Chicago Blackhawks look for something specifically in young players. As it pertained to Anton Frondell, assistant GM Norm Maciver called up former defenseman Johnny Oduya and asked about the prospect. The ex-NHL player didn’t know much about his game, but he raved about his personality. That settled it.

“When I meet young players, I tend to look for…the eyes on fire and the need and the want [to succeed]. That’s really cool when it’s connected to skill and hockey sense and all of the other stuff he has,” Oduya said via the Chicago Sun-Times.

Frondell’s Swedish connections, which meant he grew up in the same circles that a lot of former Hawks players did as well, helped, too. “In many ways, [Anton] has a lot of the characteristics Marian Hossa had. He’s a very down-to-earth individual that has this light appearance. But he’s still really hard-working and doesn’t take himself too seriously. He knows what he can deliver,” Oduya added.

Already, it looks as if the Swedish hockey star will fit right in with the Blackhawks, making friends and acquaintances with former players and possessing everything the team looks for in prospects. He joins Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, and a smattering of other prospects as the future of the Hawks.

Oduya helped the team win the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2015, and now the player he spoke so highly of is partially tasked with restoring the club to that former glory. He is the latest in a lengthy line of top prospects to land in Chicago as they continue to rebuild.

