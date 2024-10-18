The 2024 season for the Chicago White Sox will go down in history, but not for reasons fans or the franchise would ever want. As the season comes to a close, the White Sox set the record in the Major League Baseball record for most losses in a season, a title currently held by the 1962 New York Mets and now the White Sox. While Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are breaking records for offensive prowess, the White Sox are on the verge of a different kind of record. The level of failure they have demonstrated this year is unprecedented, and it is worth asking: why did it happen?

The Comparison with the 1962 Mets

The 1962 New York Mets were legendary for their ineptitude, finishing with 120 losses, a feat that has stood the test of time as the benchmark for baseball failure. Managed by Casey Stengel, the Mets’ performance was so poor that Stengel himself quipped, “The only thing worse than a Mets game is a Mets doubleheader.” This statement encapsulates the frustration of guiding a team that seemed incapable of winning. Today, the 2024 Chicago White Sox are on the verge of surpassing this infamous record.

As the White Sox inch closer to that dreaded 121st loss, the parallels to the 1962 Mets become clearer. While the Mets of ’62 had little talent on their roster, the 2024 White Sox began the season with a promise. However, injuries, trades, and underperformance have led to this disaster. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a former World Series champion, encapsulated the team’s disillusionment when he said, “It is the same as every other loss. They all suck, regardless of how many there are.” This record-breaking season is not just a failure; it is one that will be remembered for its scale.

The Significance of Being the Best at Losing

While sports celebrate winning, history often remembers the teams that set records for failure just as vividly. The 1962 Mets are a prime example of this, as their ineptitude is more widely recognized than the 1962 World Series champions. Similarly, the White Sox’s ability to be the “best” at losing has earned them a place in baseball lore. Being the worst is just as eternal as being the best.

Failure is a universal experience, far more relatable than the glory of winning championships. While only a few athletes can know the joy of lifting a trophy, many can understand the frustration of trying their best and coming up short. The 2024 White Sox embody that feeling better than any other team in baseball this year. Their consistent failures resonate with fans and players alike, offering a sobering reminder of how hard it is to succeed at the highest level.

The White Sox Farm System: A Glimmer of Hope?

One might assume that the White Sox’s failure is due to a complete lack of future talent. However, the team has a strong farm system, with prospects showing potential. Unfortunately, the farm system has not yet produced the talent necessary to rescue the current roster from its downward spiral. This year’s trades further exacerbated the issue, as many of the team’s best players were sent to other teams at the deadline, leaving the roster even more depleted.

When the White Sox traded key players away midseason, it was not just a matter of giving up on 2024; it was an admission that the team was better off starting fresh. The departure of talent from the roster left fans frustrated and baffled, but it may pay dividends in future seasons as young players develop. However, for 2024, it only contributed to a record-setting collapse.

Learning from the Worst Seasons in Sports History

The 2024 White Sox are not alone in their historic failure. The 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers went winless, and the 2022-2023 Detroit Pistons set a record for 28 consecutive losses. While these teams eventually found success — the Buccaneers went on to win two Super Bowls — it took years of rebuilding. The White Sox are now on a similar path. Their future success may be sweeter because of the hardships they endure now.

It is easy to dismiss the value of a win for teams that consistently succeed, like the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. However, for a team like the White Sox, future success will mean more. Their fans have suffered through the worst, and when the franchise eventually turns it around, the joy will be magnified because of the pain endured during the 2024 season.

The Epidemic of Bad Teams in MLB

A new trend in MLB has emerged where teams opt to “bottom out” rather than remain in the muddy middle. In today’s era of efficiency-driven front offices, being bad is often seen as more advantageous than being mediocre. Teams are willing to suffer through 100-loss seasons for a few years in hopes of building a future powerhouse through draft picks and player development. The White Sox appear to be following this strategy.

Before 2019, there had never been more than three teams with 100 or more losses in a single season. Since then, four teams have hit that mark annually. This year, the White Sox are part of this unfortunate group, but their losses stand out due to the historic nature of their failures. It is no longer rare to see teams willingly go through such seasons, but the White Sox are pushing this philosophy to the extreme.

Lessons in Losing

Despite the White Sox’s horrendous season, it is important to remember that losses do not carry over to the next year. Next season, the White Sox will begin with a clean slate. And, just maybe, those who placed their mlb picks for the White Sox this season learned a valuable lesson: it is always a gamble with a team in turmoil.

They have experienced an all-time low, but they will rise again. The lessons learned from failure, both on and off the field, can often lead to long-term success.

For fans, there is a certain beauty in watching their team struggle and then finally succeed. The White Sox’s collapse will one day make their future victories more meaningful. Just like the Cubs in 2016 or the Lions when they win a Super Bowl, the White Sox will cherish their next playoff appearance because they have known what it feels like to hit rock bottom.

Closing Thoughts: The End of a Miserable Season

The White Sox’s 2024 season will be remembered for its historic losses, but the future remains unwritten. Fans will never forget this year, but they can also look forward to a brighter future. With a halfway decent farm system and young talent, the team may be able to turn things around sooner rather than later.

As Aaron Judge continues to build his legacy and Shohei Ohtani finishes off his historic 50-50 campaign, the White Sox will be remembered for setting an entirely different kind of record. It is not a glorious one, but it is memorable. And in baseball, being memorable is better than being forgotten.

