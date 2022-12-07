Free-agent catcher Willson Contreras has agreed a 5-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with All-Star Willson Contreras, according to MLB Network.



Contreras was the top free agent catcher on the market this winter, with a return to the Cubs seen as unlikely for months.

There's a new face behind the dish in St. Louis. 🍽️



He will have massive shoes to fill, as he would be replacing Yadier Molina behind the plate in St. Louis. The 10-time All-Star retired after the 2022 season.



One of the key matters for Contreras will be his defensive ability, something that’s likely to be spotlighted given who he would replace behind the dish.



The 30 year old, is a three-time All-Star and one of the best hitting backstops in the majors. Last season, he hit .243/.349/.466 (128 OPS+) with 22 home runs.







