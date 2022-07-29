Willson Contreras has removed all team-related posts off his Instagram

As reported this morning by Daniel Greenberg on Twitter, catcher Willson Contreras has removed all posts that are related to the Chicago Cubs from his Instagram. This happens as the trade deadline comes up on August 4 and Contreras has been at the end of many trade rumors along with teammate Ian Happ.

Willson Contreras has removed everything Chicago Cubs related from his Instagram. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 29, 2022

Cubs are possibly looking to trade Willson Contreras for assets that will help bring them back to where they were in 2016. By trading away Ian Happ and Willson Contreras this could be the start of something big in the Wrigley Field clubhouse. Contreras news has been nothing but plentiful as recently it was also reported that the catcher has not had a meaningful conversation with the club about a contract extension since 2017.

Willson Contreras is obviously trying to gain some leverage here as most players when they are frustrated with the organization will delete posts related to the team, to get some pull in the trade, and make sure they go exactly where they want to go when it is all said and done.

Report: Willson Contreras is 100% leaving the Chicago Cubs https://t.co/cCJFRCnZNx — Barstool Carl (@barstoolcarl) July 29, 2022

As reported by Mark Powell, “Most recently, Contreras has been linked with the San Francisco Giants, who are in desperate need of a catcher.” Could this be where the catcher ends up? We will have to wait and see in the next few upcoming days.

