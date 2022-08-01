Willson Contreras is ready for the trade deadline to be over and find his new home

In a post-game interview, catcher Willson Contreras was asked a series of questions about the trade deadline. He was adamant that he was ready for it all to be over as this was a new thing for him to experience.

Contreras was asked if he felt the stress of the deadline was catching up to him on the field, Contreras said,

“No, it is just hard anytime that you have a little bit of time off, my mind is going right to the trade rumors. It’s not easy and my coach knows about it.”

Willson Contreras is ready for this all to be over whether he is a Cub or not as he said,

“This is the first time I have been put into this position.” For a player that has played his whole career in Chicago, if he is to be traded will be hard for the player as this is all he has known when it comes to the MLB.

“I’m still here,” said Willson Contreras, but the Cubs catcher heads into Monday’s off-day unsure of where he will play his next game. pic.twitter.com/OmQ2pZ47Cu — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 1, 2022

The trade deadline is on August 2 and with Willson Contreras still on the board for a trade, speculations will rise as the All-Star is available for a team to grab if they would like him on their team.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE