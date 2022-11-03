World Cup decision time for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter

The clock is ticking and the sense of excitement continues to build, now the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is quite literally just around the corner. This tournament will be unique for many reasons, as the first time this global soccer extravaganza has been held in the Middle East, which also prompted an atypical shift in scheduling.

For most the major European leagues and competitions, the 2022 World Cup comes midway through their season rather than at the end, which certainly makes for some interesting selection issues. This could also have an important impact on the USMNT roster choices, given this is also where the most prominent Americans are also playing, as head coach Gregg Berhalter keeps a keen eye on their fitness and form.

Final opportunity to check the options

Over the course of the last twelve months, Berhalter has called upon 49 different players, affording him the opportunity to look more closely at numerous options. But heading into the month in which the tournament itself begins, the USMNT head coach must now trim the shortlist down to just 26 players, with the final roster for the World Cup due to be announced on Wednesday, November 9.

Highlighted as being an interesting opportunity by ESPN, Berhalter is currently holding a pre-World Cup training camp for MLS players, due to run until November 5, albeit just featuring 9 players. Those attending have all featured regularly for the USMNT over the years, with the sole exception of 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who plays at Chicago Fire, although it seems unlikely that he will make the final roster. This will include just 3 goalkeepers.

Berhalter is widely expected to select his most experienced options available, including many prominent players who feature at leading European club teams, although there could be some leeway for surprise inclusions. There are some players who have yet to debut with the senior USMNT, although it seems improbable for them to make the final cut, despite being included in roster calls over the last year.

Just over a month ago at the end of September, when the USMNT played their last friendly match against Saudi Arabia, tournament squad roster and lineup projections were already being suggested at Yahoo Sports. They also pointed out important comments via Berhalter himself, who indicated with “some clarity” at the time, he was already 80-85% certain of the players on his World Cup roster. Of course, injuries and fitness could also force a few tweaks.

World Cup favorites and outsiders

The ‘beautiful game’ is how Brazilian legend Pele once referred to the sport, and with around 5 billion people around the globe expected to be watching, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will certainly earn FIFA a pretty penny. Soccer has undoubtedly become one of the most lucrative sports around the globe, building on a practically unrivalled level of popularity.

Speaking of competition, bookies also expect Argentina perform well at the World Cup, especially given this is the final tournament for superstar Lionel Messi, who is keen to bow out of international soccer with a bang. But what about our very own USMNT and their chances of success? Well, chances may be slim according to the oddsmakers, and they are currently regarded as long-shot outsiders at best.

Can they overcome the odds being stacked against them? Well, quite literally anything is possible for the USMNT, particularly if they can make it beyond the initial group stage. From there, the knockout phase is often a lottery when it comes to results, offering unique and one-off games. At this point of the tournament, there is always the chance of upsets and surprises, which is entirely what makes the World Cup so fascinating.

