Chicago Bears trying out rookie at RT amid coach’s criticism of Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears have pretty much declared a winner at left tackle, and now some interesting stuff is surfacing about the right side.

Earlier this week, the Bears claimed that Braxton Jones is running away with the competition for the starting left tackle job. On Wednesday, offensive line coach Dan Roushar critiqued 2023 first-round pick Darnell Wright, saying the right tackle has a fatigue issue.

Chicago Bears are worried about Darnell Wright

”A little bit too inconsistent,” Roushar said of Wright’s play at training camp, via Kaitlin Sharkey of WGN. “There’s moments when we look at it, when he loses focus or fatigue starts to set in, we see a decline in play, but when he’s on point, I’ve seen Darnell do some things that you get excited about.

“He’s just not been able to stack it play after play after play, which isn’t uncommon for a young player. There are moments where I’ve seen the growth…is it as fast as I want it or he wants it to be? No. My job is to inspire & get him there and understand exactly what we’re doing and challenge him when it’s not right.”

Young player? It’s Wright’s third season in the league.

Ozzy Trapilo is taking reps at the right side

Amid Roushar’s challenge, the Bears are trying to light a fire under Wright’s (expletive) by giving reps to second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo.

“Rookie Ozzy Trapilo getting reps at right tackle in 1-on-1 drills,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune posted on X. “Line coach Dan Roushar said the team wants to get him work on the right side… At start of team drills, Trapilo at right tackle with the 2nd team. Sounded like the Bears wanted to see him on the opposite side earlier in camp. Now he gets some cross training.”

There were questions early in camp if the Boston College standout could play left tackle at the league level, as Trapilo was better suited at right tackle in college. Based on recent events, it appears the Bears are at least training him to be a swing tackle for the upcoming season, with second-year tackle Kiran Amegadjie missing a lot of practice time at camp due to injury.

If Trapilo plays better on the right side, maybe there could be a competition with Wright down the road?

One thing remains clear this summer: The Bears still have a question mark at left tackle long term, as Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract.

