Wrigley Field could get an All-Star Game in the near future as they are in the mix for the 2025 event

The MLB All-Star Game takes center stage on Tuesday night in Seattle with the best in the game participating in the event. But before first pitch tonight, a new report suggests that Wrigley Field could host an All-Star in the near future.

Per Bob Nightengale, Wrigley Field is among the stadiums that is ‘in the mix’ for hosting the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. They are joined by Atlanta’s Truist Park, Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards and Toronto’s Roger’s Centre on the short list:

Wrigley Field hasn’t hosted the All-Star Game since 1990 when Chicago Cubs slugger Ryne Sandberg won the Home Run Derby in front of the home crowd.

The venue has since been upgraded, as the has the surrounding area of the stadium. While the stadium is on the short list per the report, it doesn’t sound like it’s really high on the list. HOWEVER, this is a GREAT sign for the future of an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.

Being on a short list for a specific year generally means they are in the conversation and will likely get one in the near future. That’s great news for baseball fans in Chicago who want to take in the event locally.

