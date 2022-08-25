A look the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri, six months after it was announced

When the news broke last February that Major League Soccer outfit, Chicago Fire had completed the signing of Switzerland national team midfielder, Xherdan Shaqiri from Olympique Lyon of France as a Designated Player, it felt like a potential shot in the arm for the Windy City soccer team perceived as a sleeping MLS giant.



Over six months and 26 games behind us, the former Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool star has yet to fully stamp his authority and sustain the appeal commensurate with the hype that trialed his arrival to Chicago.

MLS side Chicago Fire have officially announced the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri after only 6 months at Lyon.



Best of luck, Shaq 💪 pic.twitter.com/tgrkVvOJek — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 9, 2022

Individually, Shaqiri’s cumulative Goals + Assists rank 24th in the MLS, nestled between Alejandro Pozuelo of Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecap’s Lucas Cavallini. The league’s top earner sits behind 12 players who are not designated players, and 26 total in this category.



While his assists ratio sits a quite respectable 9th in the league, he does trail three full backs: Brandon Bye (who earns $343,813 in guaranteed compensation, according to the MLSPA), Brooks Lennon ($500,000) and Kai Wagner ($581,000). Also, he has yet to be a threat to goalkeepers during the run-of-play, as two of his four goals have come from the penalty spot.



He is ranked outside of the Top Ten attacking midfielders. The top of the list features MVP frontrunners Emanuel Reynoso of Minnesota United and Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi.



While in Europe, he was a rotation player at each of these prestigious clubs, but he still had some fine moments. His best years, however, came at FC Basel in his native Switzerland, and later at Stoke City, who at the time played in the English Premier League.

Xherdan Shaqiri pictured in the Chicago Fire kit. pic.twitter.com/knXceeqP3d — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 10, 2022

Based on the foregoing, it is safe to conclude that the Swiss international’s performance in totality with the team leaves much to be desired, albeit he was out injured for a few games and is currently seeing a rise in his passing grade



Although, Kacper Przybylko’s 5 goals sit atop the Fire’s chart, an inkling of the fact that Fire’s struggles cut across the roster, but when one takes a look at the 12 losses, 6 draws and a miserly 8 wins in the Eastern Conference statistic by the Ezra Hendrickson tutored side, it suggests that it is not yet Uhuru, and maybe Xherdan Shaqiri is not the much needed elixir for a return to the postseason.





For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE