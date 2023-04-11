YouTube TV announces pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket

The NFL season is still months away from starting back up again. I do believe the NFL never truly stops being in the limelight with the draft, free agency, and training camp always making for headlines. If we’re not keeping up with mock drafts or big free agent signings, we’re waiting for the season to start.

However, this morning there was an interesting piece of news that dropped via YouTube TV. They announced their recent pricing for the NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where fans can watch every game on Sunday’s come football season. YouTube TV acquired the NFL Sunday Ticket this winter after the NFL failed to renew their contract with Direct TV.

YouTube has announced its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket: YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

• $489 ($389 early) with RedZone pic.twitter.com/TtLbNgGldi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

Compared to the old prices of Direct TV, it’s not that different unless you purchase early or have a subscription YouTube TV already. If you’re looking for out of market games, you’ll have to pay up this year. Let’s hope their app works better than Direct TVs did.

The return of RedZone was also noteworthy, as that channel offers an immersive experience for NFL fans across the nation, the action never stops. Will you be purchasing the NFL Sunday Ticket this season?

