Chicago Bears officially give up on 2023 3rd round pick

The Chicago Bears are giving up on a 2023 third-round pick as they trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. The Bears had a few difficult decisions to make on the defensive line this week.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are waiving defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

“The Bears are waiving defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, a third-round pick in 2023, per source,” Fowler posted.

The #Bears are waiving defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, a third-round pick in 2023, per source. pic.twitter.com/ZCs6WZrx6D — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2025

The Chicago Bears needed to release Zacch Pickens

Chicago tried to fortify the interior defensive line in the trenches on Day 2 of the 2023 draft. The Bears used a second-round pick on Gervon Dexter and took Pickens out of South Carolina in the third round. Pickens was brought in to be a run defender, but the six-foot-four, 303-pound athlete didn’t make his way on the field much in his first two seasons.

Pickens appeared in 26 games and started three for the Bears last season. He recorded 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble during that span. Pickens earned a 45.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for 2024, ranking him 175th out of 220 defensive tackles in the league.

The Bears added veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in free agency this March and drafted Shemar Turner in the second round. Pickens’ release should allow Chicago to keep veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who head coach Ben Johnson praised for being an obstacle to his offense with the Detroit Lions.

The third round has been a spot for players drafted by general manager Ryan Poles. Chicago had to release 2022 third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. in 2024 amid constant drops and muffs. Pickens is gone. 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie is trending towards being released at some point in the next year.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears make surprise move at wide receiver Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE