Chicago Bears predicted to move on from underperforming 2023 draft pick this summer

The Chicago Bears took extensive steps to boost the trenches this offseason, adding three interior linemen in March before taking a tackle in the second round of the draft.

On defense, the Bears signed veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo before drafting DT Shemar Turner in the second round. The interior defensive line should be a strength of the defense.

With Andrew Billings, who Ben Johnson praised early this offseason, Jarrett, Turner, Chris Williams, and Gervon Dexter, a 2023 draft pick was projected by The Athletic to move on from the team after training camp.

The Chicago Bears are predicted to move on from a DT

In addition to the DTs named in the above paragraph, Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns project DEs Montez Sweat, Odeyingbo, Austin Booker, and Dominique Robinson to make the 53-man roster, leaving Zacch Pickens as the odd man out at DT, a position that could look much different in 2025 under first-year defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

“The Odeyingbo and Turner additions do improve the depth and potential of the group. But the real improvements might come through defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme,” Jahns wrote. “What if Dexter fits it better? He’s no longer in the three-technique defensive tackle role. Or what if this scheme is really what unlocks all of the potential the Bears saw in Robinson years ago when he was drafted?

“Johnson highlighted what Robinson did during the offseason program. Allen seems to have plenty to work with up front in his first year in charge of the Bears’ defense.”

Zacch Pickens has underperformed in Chicago

Pickens, 25, was the No. 64 pick in the 2023 draft by the Bears. The South Carolina Gamecocks product has appeared in 26 games and started two. He’s recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and one forced fumble during his time in the league.

Pickens’ biggest competition in training camp will be Williams, whom the Bears traded a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for last year in exchange for Williams and a seventh-round pick. Williams appeared in 17 games for Chicago last season and registered 23 tackles and three sacks.

The Bears selected Pickens and Dexter in the same draft hoping that at least one would pan out. It appears Dexter is coming close to becoming the leader and player Chicago envisioned when they selected him in 2023. Pickens, unfortunately, has a lot to prove to the new coaching staff in August.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams all but called a liar by Matt Eberflus over film story Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE