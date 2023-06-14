As the NBA Off-Season begins, rumors involving Zach LaVine to the New York Knicks have surfaced

The 2022-23 NBA season has concluded, and the Denver Nuggets are champions for the first time in franchise history. It was a pretty entertaining playoffs for the most part, with an underwhelming final series, and now the off-season is already in full swing. This league doesn’t waste much time in terms of free agency, the draft, and trade rumors.

The most recent big rumor involves the Chicago Bulls, and their star player Zach LaVine. LaVine has been in the trade talks for the better part of the last two years, so this shouldn’t be a shock to most fans. However, after a pretty dismal season based off the expectations they had, the Bulls need to make some moves in order to contend.

On a livestream hosted by Bleacher Report, YouTuber SixRingsOfSteel suggested a pretty interesting trade proposal that sends Zach LaVine to the New York Knicks, with the Bulls getting back a plethora of young talent. Here’s the offer.

Bulls receive: RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Derrick Rose, 2024 first-round pick

Knicks receive: Zach LaVine

Does this Zach LaVine trade make sense for both sides?

After receiving news yesterday that the Bulls are likely try and move up in the draft, it’s clear that this may be a busy offseason for the front office. But a trade like this? I’m not so sure. It seems too good to be true, and I don’t believe LaVine’s value is this high.

With that being said, the Knicks have been interested in LaVine in the past and would likely be interested in him again this off-season. The organization has never been afraid to make a splash.

If the Bulls BLOW IT UP, Zach Lavine could be the star the Knicks trade for. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uoRR2V2uDF — The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) June 7, 2023

It makes sense if you’re the Knicks. After a promising run to the second round that was ended by the Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat, New York will certainly be in the market for a third star to pair with the Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle duo. Even after Randle’s stinker in the playoffs, I don’t see him leaving anytime soon.

For the Chicago Bulls. this would be a huge win. You get a first-round pick that you could use to trade up higher, and a few young pieces like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, who in my opinion have both yet to hit their celling. Derrick Rose being a salary filler and coming back home would be pretty awesome as well.

I think RJ Barrett has a lot to prove. Being in that New York system for so long is tough, especially in the big city and facing immense pressure each night. Now, Chicago is by no means a small market, but the stakes would definitely lower a bit.

