Zach LaVine’s Return – Can It ‘Really’ Help the Bulls?

After being absent for 17 games due to foot inflammation in his right foot, the two-time All-Star guard, Zach LaVine is finally making his return to the Bulls. Even though some say that the Bulls have been performing well, still, the team isn’t the same without LaVine.

The reason why many argue that LaVine won’t be making any difference in the team is due to his below-percentage shots as well as incompetent team progress. However, this is the same player that won the two-time All-Star as well as the Olympic gold medal. The performance was simply out of the ordinary and gameplay was amazingly strategic.

Has the Absence of LaVine affected the Bulls?

The Bulls have been quite phenomenal at the beginning of the season. The team, even without LaVine had a record 10-7 winning score. However, recent losses have highlighted the team’s weakness; the dependency on LaVine.

But it’s not just with LaVine that the team is facing issues even without Nikola Vucevic who missed 5 games due to strained groin injury. Without his passing ability, swift decision-making, and floor spacing, the team’s offense was stumbling.

In addition, Torrey Craig’s offensive rebounding is something that the team doesn’t have any alternative for, which is why his absence is also impactful on the team’s overall performance.

Even DeMar DeRozan stated that LaVine’s absence has been impactful in the game. Even when the team’s exploring various possibilities for achieving dynamic gameplay, still, without the key playmaker, the game isn’t the same.

LaVine’s Floor Spacing Specialty

LaVine makes it to the top when it comes to 3-point shooters. In addition, he’s sharp when it comes to catch-and-shooting options. LaVine’s absence has given Coby White and other players. However, it has also left multiple shooters open in case DeRozan plays in the team.

However, LaVine’s 33.6 percent average scoring is below his last two seasons percentages of 38.9 and 37.5. This was the figure before he faced an injury. Again, it’s all about getting the feet under, and if LaVine’s able to manage it, it can be truly game-changing for the team.

The Team Misses Lavine’s Finishing or Is It?

Another major impact that the team has faced due to LaVine’s absence is his finishing. With his 3-pointer shooting, he averaged 5.6 free-throw attempts. However, LaVine’s performance decreased as well where he was shooting 64.1 percent at the rim, down from 69-70 percent.

In addition, his usage rate was dropping as well, down to just 25.4, and that too before his injury. However, he performed really well in his position of catch-and-shoot.

What’s interesting is that without his contribution the team’s offensive rating increased from 108.9 to 114.5 in the last 18 games. It seems that even without his contribution, the team was doing well.

However, that’s not optimal in the long run since the players were already scoring before the average. Not being able to find their form is something that any team cannot bear and it’s not just LaVine but other players that have been lacking and need to find their forms.

Even though LaVine’s return is somewhat a doubt due to the extent of his injury and the time he’s taken off for recovery, still the player’s return to training is expected this Friday. How soon will he be able to make it back to the playing field is still unknown though.

