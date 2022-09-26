Zach Lavine: High expectations entering year 6 with the Bulls

Zach Lavine ready to compete for a championship

Zach Lavine did not shy away from comments at the Chicago Bulls media day. One of the Bulls’ star players set the goals high and his comments on their expectations.

“If they’re not high, what are we doing here? We’re a team that held a top record in the East all the way until after the All-Star break, got a playoff berth, and got our feet wet,” LaVine said. “If we’re not competing for a championship we’re selling ourselves short.”

Zach Lavine getting the Bulls to the next level

The Bulls made the playoffs for the 1st time last year, in the 5 years of Lavine’s time in Chicago. The Bulls are coming off a 46-36 finish and look to continue that success for the 2022-23 season. For, the team this was the most success in Lavine’s time with Chicago but did not post his best individual numbers. Lavine’s numbers dropped last season with the addition of Demar Derozan and finding a way for those 2 to play together at their highest levels will be the way for the Bulls to advance in the playoffs next season.

Many will say step 1 is showing up. Lavine has yet to play 70 games in the regular season for the Chicago Bulls and having that time on the floor can lead to more continuity with the other players and will be another way to get a higher seed in the playoffs and gain home court advantage heading into the postseason.

Here is the entire video of Lavine’s interview on media day:

Zach Lavine and Demar Derozan

This is year 2 for the connection of Zach Lavine and Demar Derozan. When bringing in an all-star caliber player like Derozan it can take an adjustment period. There are suggestions that Demar’s production will drop this year. Which could very well happen.

This is a task for Coach Billy Donavon in his 3rd year with the team that they need to avoid. Coach Donavon needs Lavine and Derozan to play at their highest level. While also incorporating and finding ways to get more out of young forward Patrick Williams and involving Center Nikola Vucevic.

