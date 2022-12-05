Zach Thornton, a former Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been named the new goalkeeper trainer.

Chicago Fire Legend, Zach Thornton is staging a return to the Major League Soccer franchise as the next goalkeeper coach, the club announced, Monday.



Thornton, 49, becomes the latest addition to Ezra Hendrickson’s coach staff following the recent departure of former goalkeeper coach Adin Brown. He joins assistant coaches Junior González, Frank Klopas and C.J. Brown on the first team coaching staff.

“Chicago Fire is my Club,” said Thornton. “I may have played at other places, I’ve coached at other places, but the chance to come to my second home Chicago, that’s something that I couldn’t pass up. I had success here as a player, and I’m excited to coach here and bring additional success to the Club.”



Thornton rejoins the Fire after spending the past season as the Houston Dynamo goalkeeper coach. Prior to joining the Dynamo staff, the Maryland native spent seven seasons as goalkeeper coach for D.C. United (2015-2021).



He is the club leader in appearances as a goalkeeper with 215 caps, 212 starts and 109 wins. Thornton returns to the Fire with 26 years of experience as a coach and player.

