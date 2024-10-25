Chicago Bears rule out 2 players against Commanders

On Friday, the Chicago Bears ruled out two players and listed three as questionable to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The 4-2 Bears are coming off their bye to travel to Washington to play the 5-2 Commanders.

The Commanders’ injury report this week has been of interest nationally after rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury in the team’s 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. The 2024 draft’s No. 2 pick practiced on Friday, but his status against the Bears will be a game-day decision.

The Chicago Bears ruled out two players against the Commanders

Per Friday’s injury report, the Bears revealed Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) have been ruled out against the Commanders after missing all three days of practice. Larry Borom (ankle), Travis Homer (finger), and Jacob Martin (toe) are questionable to play Sunday.

The injuries to the Bears’ secondary are concerning, especially if Daniels makes the start. The 2023 Heisman winner is 127-of-168 passing for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions through his first seven starts. He’s added 372 yards on the ground for four touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Bears, Tyrique Stevenson and Terrell Smith have no designation for Sunday’s game after being a full participant at Friday’s practice.

