Chicago Bears rule out 2 for Packers game

The Chicago Bears will have a new offensive play caller for their Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Newly promoted offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will be down two offensive linemen for the contest.

The Bears are 4-5 entering their contest against the Packers. Injuries haven’t helped Chicago in their three-game losing streak. The Bears will be without Jaquan Brisker, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week for his brain injury.

The Chicago Bears rule out two

Per the Week 11 injury report released on Friday, the Bears ruled out offensive linemen Kiran Amegadjie (calf) and Teven Jenkins (ankle). Safety Tarvarius Moore is questionable due to a concussion but was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Defensive end Montez Sweat is questionable due to an ankle injury. He was a full participant on Friday.

The Bears did get some good news for Sunday’s game. Offense tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright have no designation for Sunday’s game after being full participants on Friday.

Linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive end Darrell Taylor are set to play on Sunday.

