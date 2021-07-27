Chicago Bulls and Derrick Rose Reunion Is a Possibility

Everyone loves a good comeback story and Derrick Rose and the Bulls may be heading down that path. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe were discussing possible landing spots for free agent point guards on their show Sunday and Rose and a return to his hometown came up: Adrian Wojnarowski mentions the Chicago Bulls as a potential landing spot for Derrick Rose 👀 (Via ESPN | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/zfKyvllOO9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 25, 2021 Woj did point out that Rose “isn’t necessarily at the top of their priority list” but does feel there is a role for Rose in Chicago.

Rose has a complicated history with the Bulls. Taken with the #1 overall pick out of Memphis in the 2008 draft Rose won Rookie of the Year honors and in 2011 was the youngest player to win the MVP. From there Rose battled multiple lower-body injuries including a torn ACL in the 2012 playoffs and a meniscus tear in 2013. In the next few seasons off the court issues, front office issues, and locker room tensions arose leading the Bulls to move on from Rose in June of 2016 by trading him to the New York Knicks.

In recent seasons with the Timberwolves, Pistons, and Knicks Rose has re-invented himself as a reliable backup point guard and a strong veteran presence. The Bulls are a young team looking to make a push to the playoffs and while Rose is no longer the dynamic player he once was this iteration of Rose may prove to be a valuable commodity as a steady hand off the bench. The new front office in Chicago has no prior history with Rose and that may also lend itself to a reunion being possible.

Rose turns 33 in October and for his career averages 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

