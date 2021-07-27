Matt Nagy Doesn’t Rule Out Justin Fields Starting for Chicago Bears

So you’re telling me there’s a chance…

Training camp officially kicked off at Halas Hall for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday with Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace meeting with the media and Nagy happened to sidestep a direct answer to a big question: Could Justin Fields change the minds of the coaching staff if he goes out and crushes it? Nagy had this to say:

That would be awesome (if he goes out and crushes it). For Justin, for Andy, for Nick, their job is to go into this thing and….just dominate. And then for all of us, make it as hard as you possibly can at every position. We don’t even get into that part of it, we just say listen, go play ball, be the best you can be. Trust me, just like everyone here and in this city, I want Justin Fields to be electric. For us, we’re worried about today.

That’s a pretty winded answer without specifically saying no to that thought. On top of that response, Nagy also had this to say about Fields’ progression since being drafted:

What I can tell you is now that we’ve had three days of being together in rookie camp, I was really impressed with the way Justin came back from OTAs until these last three days coming in and out of the huddle and seeing things. You can see he did his homework…He came out and got every rep today. He took advantage of it.

It’s been reported previously that the Bears would give Justin Fields a significant amount of reps during the team’s three preseason games and that plan looks to have not changed heading into the thick of training camp. Fields is listed as the team’s QB2 on the depth chart and Nagy said that move was specifically made to get the Ohio State product more reps. Not only will Fields be getting more reps, Andy Dalton also appears to be in line for a healthy amount of snaps too. Nagy says his mindset has shifted towards being aggressive in preseason games because the coaching staff can better evaluate players.