Chicago Cubs Shortstop Javier Baez: “I would like to play with Francisco Lindor.”

As the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Friday nears speculation is beginning to swirl even more around the Chicago Cubs. While Kris Bryant has been the hot name in trade talks for the Cubs, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo have also been mentioned as Cubs who may be dealt. Rizzo has been connected with a possible deal to the Red Sox and just yesterday it was reported by various outlets that The Cubs plan on keeping both Baez and Kyle Hendricks via extensions. That may be easier said than done based on the news that is breaking now. Javier Baez on free agency: 'I would like to play with Francisco Lindor' https://t.co/vxKu5zMvMO pic.twitter.com/bBOVbJ9vAQ — SNY (@SNYtv) July 28, 2021 Baez went on Mega 106.9 to discuss his possible impending free agency and said that if he gets to free agency his preferred destination may be the New York Mets.

“If I go to the free agency, I would like to play with Francisco Lindor. I loved playing with him in the World Classic. It is the only option I would take to play second base if it is to play with him, otherwise, I stay playing at shortstop.”

The keyword in the statement from Baez is “if”, however, there have been no reported extension talks with Baez in recent months and Baez getting to free agency seems more likely than not at this point. Will Baez want to be a part of a rebuilding process in Chicago or would he prefer to hop to a team in the Mets that has a more realistic shot of competing for a World Series title in the near future?

Make sure to check out our Chicago Cubs forum for the latest on the team.