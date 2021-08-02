Work Ethic of Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields Praised by Ryan Pace

Since the Chicago Bears moved up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, much of the talk has been around not only his successes in the collegiate game, but his work ethic too. On Monday, it was on display once again — this time in the form of praise from general manager Ryan Pace who spoke with the Hoge and Jahns podcast.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace told @AdamHoge and @adamjahns that there was a day where he went to Halas Hall and there was only one other car in the parking lot. That car belonged to QB Justin Fields. Justin was at Halas Hall working out. (Video via @AdamHoge) pic.twitter.com/abAnIgKBOd — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 1, 2021

Some of these comments may ring a bell with Bears fans following the years with Mitchell Trubisky and his work ethic. Nevertheless, knowing there was no off switch for Justin Fields once OTAs wrapped up in June is a promising sign to the young quarterback’s drive to be the best in the game. As mentioned earlier, Fields’ on-field accomplishment are absolutely nothing to scoff at considering he threw 63 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions in his two years at Ohio State while throwing for over 5,300 yards and completing 68.4% of his passes in that timespan.

The question that remains now is how long he’ll remain behind annointed starter Andy Dalton. The big news as camp started last Tuesday was Matt Nagy not ruling out Fields winning the quarterback competition. The first few practices have shown Fields does have those rookie jitters, which are all but expected for any rookie. Couple that with the fact that Dalton has shown poise and plenty of success in his first week of training camp, it’s definitely leaning towards the veteran leading the way when the Bears take the field in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 1.