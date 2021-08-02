Work Ethic of Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields Praised by Ryan Pace

Since the Chicago Bears moved up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, much of the talk has been around not only his successes in the collegiate game, but his work ethic too. On Monday, it was on display once again — this time in the form of praise from general manager Ryan Pace who spoke with the Hoge and Jahns podcast.
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace told @AdamHoge and @adamjahns that there was a day where he went to Halas Hall and there was only one other car in the parking lot.
That car belonged to QB Justin Fields. Justin was at Halas Hall working out.
(Video via @AdamHoge) pic.twitter.com/abAnIgKBOd
— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 1, 2021
Some of these comments may ring a bell with Bears fans following the years with Mitchell Trubisky and his work ethic. Nevertheless, knowing there was no off switch for Justin Fields once OTAs wrapped up in June is a promising sign to the young quarterback’s drive to be the best in the game. As mentioned earlier, Fields’ on-field accomplishment are absolutely nothing to scoff at considering he threw 63 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions in his two years at Ohio State while throwing for over 5,300 yards and completing 68.4% of his passes in that timespan.
The question that remains now is how long he’ll remain behind annointed starter Andy Dalton. The big news as camp started last Tuesday was Matt Nagy not ruling out Fields winning the quarterback competition. The first few practices have shown Fields does have those rookie jitters, which are all but expected for any rookie. Couple that with the fact that Dalton has shown poise and plenty of success in his first week of training camp, it’s definitely leaning towards the veteran leading the way when the Bears take the field in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 1.
With the Bears’ first preseason game less than two weeks away, there’s still a long road to the regular season which is bound to provide many twists and turns to how quickly Fields will adapt to the pro game. At least the rookie seems to be making all the right moves thus far in the eyes of the front office to show he was the right choice for the Bears’ future.
Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the team.