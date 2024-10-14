The 2024 Chicago Bears are on the best run we’ve seen in the last 10 years

Boy what a season it’s been, and it’s only been six weeks since the start of the season. I have to say I am more than impressed with how things are going. The defense has been a great change of pace from what we’re used to, but the offense is where we truly shine.

Sure, it was a bit of a rough start, and was almost a reminder of how the last few years of heartache have been. I mean, a 1-2 start didn’t exactly scream “offensive powerhouse” to me. I’m glad they put me in my place, and with their ever-growing hydra of offensive weapons this season it’s no wonder we’re seeing the dominance we have these last few weeks.

For starters, Keenan Allen was really a non factor this season. Until yesterdays game in London he only had 10 receptions for 81 yards and 0 trips to the endzone. In his outing against the Jaguars he had 41 yards on 5 catches, 2 of those receptions went for touchdowns, his only 2 of the season thus far. If he keeps on this pace the rest of the year I would see it as the best season of his career considering he’s never had more than 8 TD’s in a single season.

Caleb Williams has been impressive all year long, but his 4 TD game should absolutely solidify him as a top contender in the rookie of the year race. Williams had a rough start, but he’s a rookie and he’s come a long way in these short 6 weeks, it’s hard to find a 5 tool QB, and even harder to develop one but Williams has the raw talent and a fitting receiving core to help him out.

His vision on the field, mental awareness, accuracy in the pocket, IQ in reading defenses and his speed when flushed out of the pocket or on the option plays have really shown us what we have to look forward to from the Chicago Bears in the 2024 season and many more to come.

D’Andre Swift also had a rocky start after signing with the Chicago Bears in the offseason, but he’s starting to turn that around. Swift has 325 rushing yard so far this season in 91 carries and another 193 yards receiving. As a dual threat running back defenders are having a hard time defending him.

If he finds a gap up the middle it’s hard to slow him down, and if he swings out wide or has a flat route he has the hands of a receiver and can make guys miss in the open field. Swift is just a huge part of the Chicago Bears 2-headed offense and it’s been working extremely well, I don’t see it slowing down any time soon.

Cole Kmet and DJ Moore have equally been a favorite target for Williams this season. Kmet with 26 catches and 289 yards good for 3 touchdowns and Moore with 31 catches for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns as well. The flexibility of Kmet to be a go-to receiving tight end as well as a decent run blocker has proven vital to the Chicago Bears offense.

DJ Moore spearheaded the Chicago Bears offense in 2023 when he finished with over 1,300 receiving yards, a feat not easily achieved by most receivers in the league. Should Moore stay healthy for the remainder of the 2024 season he could be able to notch another 1,000+ yard season without a doubt in my mind.

With everything we’ve seen to this point, I’m convinced we’re in for a very exciting remainder of the season. Too early to tell of course, but I think what the Chicago Bears have right now are playoff contenders. Not just in a wildcard spot, but obviously we have an entire season to go, wishful thinking on my part and I’m fine with that.

Can the Chicago Bears keep this up and make a run this season? Stay tuned.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE