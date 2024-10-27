The 2024 Chicago Bears have made shocking moves before the trade deadline, what else can we expect to see moving forward?

In a shocking move, the Chicago Bears have parted ways with Khari Blasigname and Velus Jones Jr. Going into the trade deadline, could we see any other groundbreaking moves? Here’s a look at a few players that have been rumored to potentially find a new home this season before the trade deadline is here.

Nate Davis

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler this could be a move made sooner rather than later. Nate Davis has been reportedly unhappy with losing play time this season and the Bears have been open to trade talks. With the trade deadline just two short weeks away, Davis could be on the move, and the Chicago Bears are reportedly okay with paying part of his remaining salary for the right offer.

Khalil Herbert

The star running back could garner some interest from teams in need of help in the backfield. Herbert was rumored to be garnering interest, though no teams have been mentioned at this time.

Herbert has been a staple in the Chicago Bears backfield, but given the right options I could see the Chicago Bears sticking with Swift, who joined the team this year, and 2nd year back Roschon Johnson. I would hate to see Herbert leave the team but it is something to look out for as we inch towards the November 5th trade deadline.

Larry Borom

This would be truly shocking, as he’s on the injured list after suffering an ankle injury. He is set to return this season once he’s deemed healthy, and Borom has experience playing both guard and tackle positions. The Chicago Bears could use the help on the offensive line with Borom’s return, I don’t think it would be wise to throw him on the trade block this season unless the Bears could get some more offensive lineman to protect Caleb Williams in the pocket.

My picks:

The Rams have been rumored to be shopping Cooper Kupp ahead of the trade deadline, with the bears releasing Jones and Blasigname it does free up some cap space to throw out an offer.

GM Ryan Poles is no stranger to acquiring big name talent, and Kupp would be another devastating weapon the Bears could use against an overwhelmed defense given the receiving talent they already have this season.



It would be a tough sell, the Bears would most likely have to give a few of their higher draft picks and pick up the remainder of his guaranteed salary, around $15 million this year, but again with releasing two players and trading away two or three more they could absolutely free up the cap space in time for the trade deadline.



On the other hand, having help on the offensive line might be higher on the list from the front office. They’ve looked pretty solid over the last few weeks but the protection for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t always spectacular. Giving Williams an extra second or two to sit in the pocket to make his reads would make a huge difference moving forward with the rest of the season.

Ezra Cleveland could be an affordable Guard to trade the Jaguars for. Currently ranked 13th in the league among guards with a 75.4 PFF pass protection rating, he would make for a fantastic addition to the team. The Bears defense faced up against him and the Jaguars in London just a few weeks ago, and maybe we could see him on our O-line should the Bears make an offer.

Jacksonville would most likely take some draft picks, or the bears could offer Nate Davis and a 5th round pick, I think that would be more than fair to acquire a talented veteran like Cleveland who still has many more years left in him.

Currently, the Chicago Bears don’t need much more help for this impressive 2024 season, but if they do trade away two of their offensive lineman along with Khalil Herbert I think it would be a good idea to keep a few guys under the microscope such as Ezra Cleveland.

The 2024 NFL season has been wild across the league, to say the least. Blockbuster trades, players having the best seasons of their lives, and it’s only week 8. The trade deadline is only going to add to the craziness we’ve seen thus far, I’m intrigued to see who the Chicago Bears put on the block or if they hold out with what they have, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE