Multiple NFL GMs speak their opinions on the Bears QB conundrum ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

The Senior Bowl is always a good time for gathering intel on NFL teams’ draft plans. While not conclusive, some valuable information has been collected during the Senior Bowl in past years. 2024 may be another one of those years.

The question of the year has been what the Bears do at QB in 2024. Draft a QB or stick with Justin Fields for another season? Everyone has their opinion on the subject, even NFL general managers.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune spoke to five NFL general managers at the Senior Bowl about the Bears QB situation.

The consensus response from these GMs was that Ryan Poles will select a QB with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Biggs described in as much detail as he could his conversations with a couple of said GMs. Here is a small excerpt from Biggs’ Saturday morning story from the Chicago Tribune :

“On the No. 1 pick: The resounding answer from five GMs I spoke with was clear: Bears GM Ryan Poles will draft a quarterback with the top pick.” – Brad Biggs

This revelation isn’t too surprising, a lot of sources around the NFL have been reporting that the Bears will go QB with the first pick. Biggs’ reporting, on the other hand, is a bit more significant. That is because these words are coming directly from other NFL GMs.

Biggs went on to agree with the GMs predictions about the Bears 2024 NFL draft plans. Biggs says he “expects” the Bears to go QB at the top of the 2024 NFL draft.

“I think Poles will lean toward getting an offensive player to support the quarterback I expect the Bears to take at the top of the draft.” – Brad Biggs

The most likely pick for the Bears at number one is Caleb Williams. The USC junior is a former Heisman winner with many physical QB traits ideal for the modern NFL. His tape is filled with jaw dropping highlights that share a shocking resemblance to Patrick Mahomes.

Other QBs like Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are also considered top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. While these players are considered great choices, they aren’t typically talked about as potential number one overall picks. There is a possibility the Bears go for someone like Maye, but it is unlikely.

History repeating itself at the Senior bowl?

Last year Brad Biggs asked an NFL GM about if there was a possibility of the Bears considering trading the number one pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The GM responded to Biggs with, “Oh yeah, why not?” and while that answer wasn’t completely conclusive, and primarily speculation, the Bears did end up trading that pick.

NFL general managers are usually the most informed people on happenings the NFL. If they say something, it is either a very real possibility that thing will happen, or it’s just smoke in mirrors. No NFL GM wants to give their draft plan away, that would destroy their leverage in any proposed deals. This is why none of this news is coming from Ryan Poles himself. Poles is keeping his cards close to his chest and maintaining his leverage. Leaving any and all potential options on the table.

As the 2024 NFL draft approaches it will become more clear what the Bears will do in the draft. But until draft day, nobody will know for sure what Ryan Poles has up his sleeve.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE